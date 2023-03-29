Two of the largest oil and gas producers in Iraq’s Kurdistan region are hopeful the temporary closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline that has forced them to start shutting down their producing fields will be short lived.

Western companies DNO, Gulf Petroleum and Genel Energy are among the dominant producers that utilise the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, which has been shut in by the Kurdistan Pipeline Company following an arbitration ruling in favour of Iraq against Turkey for exporting oil from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region without the Iraqi central government’s approval.