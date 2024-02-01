Singapore-headquartered Jadestone Energy expects its 2024 production to an average 20,000 to 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an approximate 55% increase on 2023 at the midpoint, with its recently restarted Montara oilfield offshore Australia a key component of that output target.

There is also expected to be a significant contribution from the under-development Akatara gas field development onshore Indonesia, which is due on stream in the second quarter.

Jadestone anticipates Montara’s production averaging between 5000 and 6000 barrels per day of oil this year however Upstream understands that achieving this level is based on high uptime and high integrity of the field’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel. Also, of importance will be keeping Montara’s shuttle tanker on location into this year — it is understood this vessel will remain there until September.

The operator noted that the Skua-11 well at Montara has been offline since October 2023 and requires drilling of a side-track well to restore production, which will also target additional volumes in the vicinity of the existing location. This well is currently scheduled to commence drilling late in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Akatara development project in Indonesia is on track, with the gas processing plant around 92% complete and construction of the sales gas pipeline approximately 91% complete.

Commissioning of the Akatara facilities has commenced and Upstream understands that gas is set to be introduced into the facilities around end-March for commissioning purposes.

A 1700-strong workforce is on location at Akatara, where the field development is on cost and on schedule to start up in the second quarter of 2024.

The operator’s 2024 operating costs expected to total between US$240 million and US$290 million (excluding forecast royalties and carbon taxes totalling approximately US$30 million), essentially flat year-on-year on a comparable basis; and which would represent around a 30% year-on-year reduction on a unit cost basis due to increased production of lower cost barrels.

Capital expenditure this year is forecast to be in the range of US$80 million to US$110 million, with other cash expenditure expected to be around US$77 million on a net basis, primarily reflecting Jadestone’s previously announced CWLH 2 acquisition abandonment funding payments.

The company’s net debt as of end-2023 was an estimated approximate US$5 million, based on estimated year-end cash balances of some US$152 million and debt drawn of US$157 million.

Jadestone admitted that recent work has indicated that life-of-field costs at Montara and Stag (also offshore Australia) will be higher than previously expected, primarily due to increases in repair and maintenance costs to maintain both facilities in an appropriate condition.

“As a result, the company anticipates the potential for a non-cash impairment of Montara and Stag at year-end 2023,” it said.

Jadestone’s production last year is estimated to have averaged around 13,800 boepd, just above the top end of the company’s implied annual 2023 guidance range of 12,600 to 13,700 boepd, which the operator attributing the strong performance from its PM323 (Malaysia) and Montara assets into year-end.

Jadestone on Monday cautioned that the financial and operational information released in its operational update that same dayhas not been audited and may be subject to further review and change.

The updated end-2023 production and cost profiles for all of Jadestone's assets will be incorporated into a revised borrowing base resulting from the March 2024 redetermination of the company's reserve-based lending (RBL) facility.