Kazakhstan state oil and gas holding KazMunayGaz and regional producers are restarting thousands of wells that were idled about a week ago after a blackout affected the core Mangistau and Atyrau oil provinces in the west of the country.

Early on Monday last week, an accident at a gas-fired power plant led to more than 7000 producing wells grinding to a halt.

Regional power generator Maek completed repairs at the power station, also known as Maek, near Aktau, on the Caspian shore, on Sunday.

The stalled wells are in fields operated by KazMunayGaz regional subsidiaries, and the region’s largest oil export pipeline, run by Caspian Pipeline Consortium, was also affected.

Although the train was restarted in the middle of last week, it had to shut down again less than 24 hours later due to a new problem.

Since the repairs, the train has gradually returned to its nominal capacity of 150 megawatts, with Maek’s total output rising to 565 MW and the bulk of power flowing to customers in the Mangistau region, with some to the Atyrau region.

During the power cuts, Kazakh oil production dropped by over 20% to 1.52 million barrels per day, according to the country’s Energy Ministry.

Erratic production figures were reported for the rest of the last week, as power fluctuations continued to hamper oil extraction in the Mangistau region.

Kazakhstan’s output rose to 1.72 million bpd by the end of Sunday, the ministry said, but was still 10% below the level seen at the beginning of the month.

Similar fluctuations, though of less amplitude, were noted in natural gas production, according to the ministry.

The week-long outage has stirred fears in Astana of possible disruptions in fuel supplies to homes and businesses and subsequent price hikes, as the country would have to resort to imports from neighbouring Russia in a worst-case scenario.

Authorities are keen to avoid price increases after mass uprises at the beginning of January last year, initially caused by public indignation over hikes to the cost of liquefied petroleum gas, a popular motor fuel in the country.

As the discontent spread, disorders threatened to topple President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who had to call in troops from Russia and Belarus to tackle the social unrest.

New power plant in Atyrau

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has told KazMunayGaz to speed up building its own gas-fired, 154 MW power plant in the Atyrau region, saying that it should come online within the next two to three years, and not in 2028 as previously planned, according to regional news outlet AtyrauPress.

KazMunayGaz plans to team up with a partner with sufficient expertise to design and build the power station, which will include constructing a new pipeline to feed natural gas to the plant.

Kazakh business news outlet Inbusiness said Kazakhstan already suffers an energy deficit of 1.3 gigawatts during some evenings, and this is expected to worsen in the next several years because of increasing wear on the power generating units, which reduces their efficiency.

Kazakhstan also envisages a deficit in domestic natural gas supplies, which are lagging behind increasing demand. To tackle the issue, Kazakhstan’s largest Western-led development, Tengiz, has agreed to waive its right to export gas according to the production sharing agreement with the government.

According to the Kazakh parliament, operator Tengizchevroil has been selling all its gas to state-owned operator Qazaqgaz since the beginning of this year.

Last year, Kazakh authorities also ordered KazMunayGaz and other producers to urgently seek and develop alternative exports routes to reduce the country’s dependence on Russia for its oil transit.