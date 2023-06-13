Kazakhstan’s oil and condensate output jumped this month after sour gas reinjection operations resumed at the country’s largest offshore oil and gas development following a recent outage

The country’s total oil and condensate output increased by 7% from 1.79 million barrels per day on 8 June to almost 1.92 million bpd on 12 June following the boost from Kashagan, according to the Kazkah Energy Ministry.

Kazakh industry sources confirmed that the reinjection of sour gas into two wells resumed on 8 June, with the restart enabling operator North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) to boost oil and condensate production at a large artificial island in Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea waters.