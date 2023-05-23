Kazakhstan plans to change the terms of oil and gas production sharing agreements with foreign majors that operate the three largest developments in the country in a bid to raise more tax.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said the government is creating a special joint group to work out proposals to amend existing PSAs to be discussed with international partners on the Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, the country’s news portal Orda said.

The group will be led by the Ministry of Energy, and will include representatives of other ministries, the parliament, state investment holding Samruk-Kazyna and state-run oil and gas producer KazMunayGaz.