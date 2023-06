Kazakhstan has agreed to a fivefold increase in overland crude exports to Germany during the second half of this year, despite Belarus hiking the charges to use its section of the transit pipeline by 84%.

Deliveries will be boosted from about 150,000 barrels per month to about 733,000 barrels per month, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Astana this week.