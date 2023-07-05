Norwegian independent Aker BP produced far more oil than forecast in the second quarter of this year, establishing a new company record in the process.

Aker BP is one of the top three players in Norway through operating six major assets, being a key partner in Equinor’s huge Johan Sverdrup field and with plans to explore and develop other discoveries.

On Wedneday, the Oslo-listed company said its average equity production for the three months to the end of June had hit 480,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a new quarterly record.

Out of these volumes, oil accounted for 408,900 barrels per day and gas contributed 68,000 boepd.

Aker BP said this strong performance was driven by continued production ramp-up from phase two of Johan Sverdrup, as well as a general increase in production efficiency.

Its share price had edged up about 1.33% to Nkr265.8 ($24.86) on the Oslo bourse at publication time.

Analyst research from Barclays said average production in the year to date about 467,000 boepd — is running ahead of Aker BP’s full-year guidance range of 430,000 to 460,000 boepd.

As a result, it expects the company to post a second quarter Ebitda of $2.9 billion when it reports to the market on 13 July, with cash flow from operations of about $140 million and a net debt of $3.1 billion.

In terms of oil and gas sales, Barclays said Aker BP achieved “decent price realisations”.

Liquids sales averaged about $76.8 per barrel, slightly lower than the average Brent price for the quarter, while the average gas realisation of $63.9 per boe was marginally better than forecast.