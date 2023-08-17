Oslo-listed oil and gas operator DNO has restarted oil production at its key foreign asset, the Tawke field in Kurdistan, Iraq, after shutting it down in early April.

The move came after the sudden halt of regional oil deliveries into the Kirkuk–Ceyhan export pipeline, also known as the Iraqi–Turkish pipeline.

Turkey stopped the transportation of an estimated 450,000 barrels per day of Kurdish oil exports on 25 March at the request of Baghdad after an international arbitration court in Paris, France, ruled Turkey had violated a clause of the 1973 pipeline agreement between the two countries.

Iraq was awarded $1.5 billion for the damages it suffered as the result of the breach.

DNO said in a statement that production at Tawke was restarted in July to conduct well integrity tests and synchronise reservoir models.

Demand strong for discounted oil

However, the company has opted to continue extracting oil in response to what it described as “strong demand for Tawke oil”.

Field output is currently averaging 40,000 bpd, DNO said. However, the nearby Peshkabir oilfield, on the same licence, remains shut-in.

Output is still less than half before the field’s shutdown, the operator said, with gross production at the Kurdistan licence running at almost 95,000 bpd in the first quarter of this year.

One half of Tawke's current production is delivered to the Kurdistan regional government under an entitlement commitment.

The balance is delivered by road tankers to local trading companies on behalf of the licence’s holders – DNO (75%) and Turkey’s Genel Energy International (25%).

Prices paid by local consumers vary by contract, but average about 50% of the levels before the halt of exports to Turkey, but payments now are made promptly and directly to DNO.

"While there is no light at the end of the export pipeline, we are seeing the headlights of more and more incoming tanker trucks loading up our Tawke cargoes on a cash-and-carry basis," DNO executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said.

“Meanwhile, our strategy of broadening DNO's portfolio beyond Kurdistan is bearing fruit," he added.

As a result of the shut-in of oil production in Kurdistan in the second quarter of 2023, net production across DNO's portfolio hit the lowest level in 13 years at 14,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day against more than 89,000 bpd in the first quarter of this year, the company said.

Of that amount, the North Sea contributed 10,800 boepd, West Africa 3,500 boepd and Kurdistan the balance.

Given the uncertain timing of the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline resumption and continued delays in payments by the Kurdistan regional government for previous oil sales, DNO has cut back new investment and staffing levels, it said.