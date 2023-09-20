State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has awarded multiple oil and gas contracts worth 985 million Kuwaiti dinars ($3.25 billion) this year on the back of improved market fundamentals.

A total of 91 projects have been awarded by KOC until August this year, Kuwait’s Arabic language daily Alanba has reported.

The contracts awarded by KOC involve oilfield development projects aimed at boosting the nation’s oil and gas production capacity, the report claimed.

“The value of the projects awarded in the first eight months of this year is the largest in many years and comes after a sharp decline in the past three years,” it noted.

Decade high profit

KOC's parent company, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), posted a decade-high net profit of 2.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($8.48 billion) for the financial year ended 31 March, Upstream reported.

KPC's chief executive Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah said in July that the company achieved “success in operating new projects, which raised the output of crude oil and clean high-quality products that are highly demanded around the world”.

Al-Sabah said KPC, along with its subsidiaries, succeeded in increasing Kuwait’s crude production capacity by more than 200,000 barrels per day, to 2.8 million bpd, in the same period.

“After more than eight decades of oil and gas production from the mainland of Kuwait, KOC drilled Kuwait’s first offshore well, as part of KPC’s broader plan to raise production capacity to 4 million bpd by 2035,” he previously said.