Libya on Sunday declared force majeure on the Sharara oilfield, according to the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

The field, which had daily production of 300,000 barrels, has been closed due to ongoing protests, Libya’s NOC said in a statement. This closure has resulted in the suspension of crude oil supplies from the Sharara field to the Zawiya terminal.

Negotiations are currently in progress to expedite the resumption of production, NOC.