Lithuanian liquefied natural gas terminal operator Klaipedos Nafta is to send the Independence floating storage regasification unit into dry dock for inspection and repair in mid-2024 before it takes over ownership of the vessel from Norway’s Hoegh LNG.

The Baltic nation has increased its LNG presence in the past year, aiming to size the opportunity presented by a Europe-wide expansion in LNG imports as the continent looks to end its reliance on Russian pipeline gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.