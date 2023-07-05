UK’s Prospex Energy and Australia-based Po Valley Energy have kicked off gas production from the Selva gas field in northern Italy.

Prospex said in a regulatory update to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday that it has initiated “gas production from the Podere Maiar-1 (PM-1) gas facility at the Selva field.”

“First gas was achieved following the completion of operational and safety inspections with successful sign-off from UNMIG (Italy’s National Bureau of Hydrocarbons and Natural Resources) and the Fire Department and subsequent go-ahead from the ministry last week,” it stated.