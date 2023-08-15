Brazilian independent Eneva has started production from the Gaviao Tesoura onshore field, its seventh development in the country’s gas-prone Parnaiba basin.

Gaviao Tesoura will add to production in the Gaviao cluster where Eneva is currently producing about 5.6 million cubic metres per day of natural gas.

The company’s output in the Parnaiba basin comes from the Gaviao Azul, Gaviao Branco, Gaviao Caboclo, Gaviao Preto, Gaviao Real and Gaviao Vermelho fields.

According to Eneva, Gaviao Tesoura will produce from six wells and is expected to achieve production rates of 1 MMcmd.

Gaviao Tesoura has proven plus probable gas reserves of 3.27 billion cubic metres, putting Eneva’s total gas resources at approximately 33 billion cubic metres in the Parnaiba basin.

“The strategy of an ongoing exploration campaign adopted by Eneva once again proves successful with the start of production of a 2018 discovery, while we have recent discoveries that will go into production in the near future,” said Eneva exploration director Frederico Miranda.

The company is also working on the development of four other fields in the basin – Gaviao Branco Norte, Gaviao Belo, Gaviao Carijo and Gaviao Mateiro.

The bulk of Eneva’s gas production comes from the Gaviao cluster, but the company also produces about 700,000 cmd from the Azulao field in the Solimoes basin.