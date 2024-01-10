Gas production has started in the long-term onshore methane hydrates production test at Prudhoe Bay on Alaska’s North Slope in the US, for which Japan’s Toyo Engineering Corporation has been commissioned by the Japan Organization for Metals & Energy Security (JOGMEC) to provide technical support services.

Methane hydrates are ice-like substances formed when methane, the main component of natural gas, combines with water molecules. In the past, JOGMEC has conducted several gas production tests from methane hydrate deposits and proved that methane gas could be produced by lowering the pressure in the wellbore.

However, there still remain challenges for the commercialisation, such as the establishment of technology to sustain stable gas production and understanding of long-term production behaviour, noted Toyo.

JOGMEC has formed a consortium (MH21-S R&D consortium) with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST) and Japan Methane Hydrate Operating Company, and the consortium has been conducting research and development for future commercial development of methane hydrates under a contract with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry.

As a part of this R&D initiative, a long-term onshore methane hydrate production test in Alaska is under way, led by JOGMEC and its US collaborative partner, the National Energy Technology Laboratory, in order to understand the long-term production behaviour of methane hydrates.

Since being commissioned by JOGMEC in 2016 to conduct a conceptual study of a production test system, Toyo has acquired geological data by geophysical exploration (DAS-VSP), performed the basic design of surface production facilities in the production test system, undertaken the basic design and procurement of wells for production and observation in the production test system, and performed the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the remote monitoring system for the production test system.

Article continues below the advert

The project started depressurising the well by the production test system last September, and gas production was achieved late the following month, Toyo confirmed on Wednesday.

During this phase, Toyo has been constructing a remote monitoring system for the entire production test system and is currently providing on-site work supervision support services in addition to operation and maintenance services for the remote monitoring system during the implementation of the production test.

The remote monitoring system that Toyo has constructed collects monitoring data in real time from the production test site on the North Slope of Alaska and supports JOGMEC in achieving its objectives by enabling the monitoring of operational status from remote locations and immediate analysis by downloading data.

Toyo added it would continue to support JOGMEC in achieving its production test objectives and contribute to the development of unutilised energy resources promoted by the Japanese government.