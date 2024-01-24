Oman’s state-owned OQ (previously Oman Oil Company) has invested 800 million rials ($2.07 billion) across three crucial gas-based projects in the country.

The projects include the Musandam Gas Plant, the adjacent Musandam power plant and the management of offshore fields in Concession Area 8, state-run Oman News Agency reported on Monday.

The Musandam gas processing plant, located in Concession Area 8, is operated by OQ and plays a pivotal role in the region’s energy infrastructure, the agency noted.