The mighty Johan Sverdrup oilfield offshore Norway has reached a record high production level of 755,000 barrels per day of oil, which is in excess of the expected peak output rate.

The high production level was achieved during a capacity test at the field, and is equal to about 7% of daily European oil consumption.

The field operator Equinor said the field owners aim to maintain production levels of oil from the field at this high level going forward.