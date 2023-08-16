The Anita Garibaldi floating production, storage and offloading vessel has started production at the Marlim field in Brazil's prolific Campos basin.

The floater is the second of two FPSOs chartered by Brazilian state-controlled company Petrobras to revitalise operations at the ageing deep-water asset.

Supplied by Japanese floater specialist Modec, the Anita Garibaldi will be able to handle 80,000 barrels per day of oil and 7 million cubic metres per day of natural gas.

The FPSO will be linked to a total of 43 development wells, producing from both post-salt reservoirs and the Brava pre-salt structure within the Marlim ring-fenced area.

The floater was named after a revolutionary, later recognised as a national heroine, who participated in a republican uprising in the 19th century against the Brazilian Empire.

The Marlim revitalisation initiative calls for the decommissioning of nine old platforms and the installation of the Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery FPSO which started up in May.

Together, these two new floaters are expected to reach peak production of 150,000 bpd and 11 MMcmd in 2026.

The Marlim project will contribute to increasing Petrobras production in the Campos basin from the current level of 565,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 920,000 boepd in 2027.

Petrobras plans to invest 18 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in the basin by 2027.

Earlier this year, the company also started up the Almirante Barroso FPSO in the giant Buzios pre-salt field and intends to produce first oil from a fourth unit in late 2023 – the Sepetiba FPSO in the Mero field.