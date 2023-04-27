Neptune Energy and partner Spirit Energy have brought on stream the 11th production well at the Cygnus natural gas field in the UK’s southern North Sea, boosting output at the field by a further 4000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Highlighting the field’s contribution to the UK’s energy security, Neptune Energy’s UK country director Alan Muirhead noted that the field has capacity “to supply around 6% of the country’s gas demand”.

“We’re taking steps to boost North Sea gas production, which reduces the UK’s reliance on less secure and more carbon intensive supplies of imported energy, and also supports the government’s aim of achieving energy independence by 2040,” he added.

Spirit Energy chief executive Neil McCulloch added: “Continuing to secure reliable and responsible supplies of energy from the UK continental shelf has never been more important.”

The 10th and 11th Cygnus wells were drilled by Borr Drilling’s jack-up rig Prospector 1.

Neptune holds a 38.75% operating stake in Cygnus, with Spirit holding 61.25%.