The Anna Nery floating production, storage and offloading vessel has started output at the Marlim field in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

The floater is the first of two FPSOs chartered by Brazilian oil giant Petrobras to revitalise operations at the ageing deep-water development.

Supplied by Malaysian floater specialist Yinson Holdings, the Anna Nery FPSO will feature processing capacity of 70,000 barrels per day of oil and 4 million cubic metres per day of natural gas.

The Anna Nery FPSO will be linked to a total of 32 development wells, with peak production earmarked for 2025.

The floater was named after a Brazilian nurse who lived between 1814 and 1880. She was considered a pioneer in healthcare after tending to Brazilian soldiers who fought in the Paraguayan War.

A second unit, the Anita Garibaldi FPSO, recently set sail to Marlim, where it is expected to produce first oil in the next few weeks.

The Marlim revitalisation project will contribute to increased production in the Campos basin from the current level of 560,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 900,000 boepd in 2027.

Besides the Anna Nery and Anita Garibaldi FPSOs, two more units are due to enter operation for Petrobras offshore Brazil this year.

The Almirante Barroso FPSO will be the fifth unit to be deployed at the giant Buzios pre-salt field, while the Sepetiba FPSO is set to produce from module two of the Mero pre-salt field.