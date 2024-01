The North American gas market is set for a rocky year in 2024, with consultancy Wood Mackenzie predicting that storage capacity will resurface as a major issue in the second half of the year.

In its just-published report, North America Natural Gas: 5 things to look for in 2024, WoodMac said other key themes expected to crop up in the next 12 months include resilient gas demand, growth in liquefied natural gas exports and infrastructure positioning for production growth.