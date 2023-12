The Norwegian companies Vaar Energi and Petrolia Noco have completed the sale and purchase of an equity interest in the producing Brage field.

The sale of the 12,2575% interest by Vaar to Petrolia Noco was revealed on 6 October 2023 was then approved by the authorities and was completed today, the two companies said on Friday.

Vaar said its net production from the field was 1500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first nine months of 2023 and had remaining net reserves of 1.9