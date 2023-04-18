Norway’s energy sector, which saw a strike erupt on Monday, is braced for escalating industrial action this week, with workers at oil and gas company Vaar Energi and services provider Vinde Tilkomstteknikk expected to stage a go-slow on Wednesday and another 17, 000 workers expected to walk out later in the week.

Oil and gas workers were among around 23,000 who began strike action on Monday, following a breakdown in pay negotiations between a government-appointed mediator and trade unions, Industri Energi said.