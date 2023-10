Norwegian oil and gas producer OKEA has brought on stream a 24-year-old offshore gas discovery which is also the company's first development as an operator.

Production from the Hasselmus gas discovery began on 1 October 2023 as a seven-kilometre subsea tie-back to the Draugen platform.

The Hasselmus project is expected to recover about 1.65 billion cubic metres of natural gas and will restart the export of associated gas and natiral gas liquids from the Draugen field.