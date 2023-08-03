US independent Occidental Petroleum has raised its full-year production guidance on the heels of posting an 83% drop in second quarter earnings due to a slide in oil prices and for booking a writedown.

The company reported a net profit of $605 million, or $0.63 per share, in the second quarter of 2023, versus a net gain of $3.55 billion, or $3.47 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Total hydrocarbons production was up 6% to 1.218 million barrels of oil equivalent per day year-on-year, as volumes from the Permian, Rockies and US Gulf of Mexico all exceeded guidance.

“Strong operational performance across our business in the second quarter drove continued financial success and enabled us to deliver additional substantive progress on our shareholder return framework,” said Occidental chief executive Vicki Hollub.

Occidental raised its production forecast for 2023 by 1% to 1.21 million boepd, reflecting an expected growth across all US operations.

“Our team’s technical achievements have positioned us for a strong second half of 2023, giving us confidence to raise full-year oil and gas production guidance,” Hollub added.

Occidental also said it will not pursue future exploration and appraisal activities in Wyoming’s Powder River basin, and took a $164 million after-tax impairment charge related to the properties.

The company had interest in over 300,000 net acres in the Powder River basin at the end of 2022 and planned to carry out drilling in the area this year.