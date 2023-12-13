A successful offshore gas well has been drilled on the Kupe field offshore New Zealand to boost production and provide insights on further opportunities at the field.

The Kupe South-9 development well spudded on 25 October in the Taranaki basin using the jack-up drilling rig Valaris 107.

The well drilled into the eastern side of the existing field to a total depth of about 3900 metres and, if successful, was expected to “materially increase well deliverability for the Kupe gas plant”, the field operator Beach Energy said recently.