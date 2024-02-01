Canadian independent Valeura Energy has finally restarted production at its Wassana oilfield offshore Thailand, where the company next year is eying the final investment decision to expand the asset.

Valeura is working towards a potential longer-term redevelopment of Wassana to commercialise the two appraisal discoveries it made in the third quarter by adding reserves and expanding the overall capacity of the field. Concept selection work is progressing, and the operator anticipates taking FID on the expansion in 2024.

Crude started flowing again on Friday from Wassana, which is located in the Gulf of Thailand. In the coming days, Valeura intends to mobilise its contracted drilling rig to the field and, once in position, further wells will be brought on stream to ramp up production volumes. The operator plans to conduct an infill drilling programme comprising three production-oriented horizontal development wells targeting deeper reservoir intervals within the field.

Wassana had been out of action for more than three years. The current operator's plans to restart production in the first quarter this year were thwarted after the third party-operated floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel in March hit the field’s Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (Calm) buoy, damaging some offloading components.

“I am pleased to see production operations resume at the Wassana field. The immediate contribution of production is a welcome addition to our portfolio, and moreover, with all aspects of the field now being conducted in accordance with our high standards for operational excellence, we are turning our attention immediately to growth,” commented Valeura chief executive Sean Guest.

“We have a brief window of opportunity in our overall drilling sequence plan to drill three wells at Wassana commencing later this month, which we anticipate will increase production capacity to over 4000 barrels per day, before redeploying the rig to our Nong Yao C development early in 2024.”

Wassana’s FSO vessel, the MT Jaka Tarub, remains owned by the Buana Lintas Lautan group and is chartered by Valeura to store crude produced at the field.

Three60 Energy Group, an independent energy service company offering complete asset life-cycle expertise covering various facets of the global upstream industry, has been appointed to operate the MT Jaka Tarub for the remaining duration of its charter.

Former Wassana operator KrisEnergy, which subsequently went into administration, in June 2020 suspended production at the offshore field after almost five years in operation.