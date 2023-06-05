Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to cut its oil production by 1 million barrels per day as the country pledged to do “whatever is necessary” to buoy global crude prices.

Some analysts described the move, announced on Sunday at the 35th Opec meeting in Vienna, as a shock and there was a split on how much oil prices would be buoyed in the medium term.

Oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, hours after Saudi — the world’s top exporter — pledged to cut production by a further 1 million bpd from July.