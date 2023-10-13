Oil prices rose more than 5% on Friday on concerns of the escalation of the war in the Middle East.

Israel began ground raids inside the Gaza Strip, marking a shift from air attacks against Hamas fighters, prompting investors to worry the conflict will widen in a region that accounts for more than a third of global oil output.

Brent crude futures were up 5.41% to $90.65 per barrel in late Friday, while WTI prices increased 5.46% to $87.44 per barrel.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has also ratcheted up concerns that the fighting may affect regional energy production.

Earlier this week, Israel ordered US supermajor Chevron to shut down production at the Tamar natural gas field because the platform was within range of rocket fire.

Gas from Tamar supplies Egypt and Jordan, as well as Israeli markets, and the temporary suspension poses a risk to Europe.

Egypt produces a lot of its own gas in addition to imports and processes some of it into liquefied natural gas for shipping abroad, with the majority heading to Europe.

If Egypt cannot import its usual amount of gas from Israel, that may result in fewer LNG exports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday described market conditions as “fraught with uncertainty” but added the Israel-Hamas war had not yet had a direct impact on physical supply.