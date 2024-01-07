India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has kick-started oil production from its much-delayed flagship deep-water project in the Krishna Godavari basin offshore the nation’s eastern coast.

ONGC on Sunday confirmed the development and said that it has achieved “first oil production from the deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal".

The Indian giant noted that with commencement of oil production from the 'M field' in the deep-water block, it had completed the project’s second phase of development.