Opec+ moves and weak demand weigh on oil markets

ProductionOpec+ moves and weak demand weigh on oil marketsInvestors' short-term worries could be eased by anticipated summer demand increase, analysts sayRussia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak (left) and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (centre-left) and the UAE's Suhail Al-Mazroui (centre-right), walk out with other delegates after the end of Opec meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, 2 June 2024.Photo: HAITHAM EL-TABEI/AFP/SCANPIXRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentBaton Rouge