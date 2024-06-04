Opec+ moves and weak demand weigh on oil markets

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak (left) and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (centre-left) and the UAE's Suhail Al-Mazroui (centre-right), walk out with other delegates after the end of Opec meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, 2 June 2024.

Photo: HAITHAM EL-TABEI/AFP/SCANPIX