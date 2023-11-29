Japanese operator Inpex is expecting results soon from the first of two exploration wells on its giant Ichthys gas and condensate field offshore northern Australia as one part of its plan for long-term production growth.

Ichthys is a special project for its Japanese operator, not just because it supplies nearly 10% of Japan's LNG imports.

The US$34 billion Ichthys project was the largest-ever overseas investment by a Japanese company, and by extension, the largest-ever Japanese investment in Australia.