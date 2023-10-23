Norway’s oil and gas production slumped in September, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

The country’s natural gas output fell significantly, both against the previous month and year-on-year due to assets being offline, including the Karsto processing facility.

Gas production fell to 199.8 million cubic metres per day in Septmber, from 312.2 MMcmd in August, and largely missed a forecast of 319.1 MMcmd.

It also remained well below the 303 MMcmd rate in September 2022.

Norway’s crude output for September dropped to 1.64 million barrels per day from 1.79 million bpd in August, below a forecast of 1.73 million bpd, NPD data showed.

However, the crude output was level with the 1.64 million bpd reported for September 2022.