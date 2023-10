Mexican state-owned energy company Pemex plans to invest $9.8 billion over the next 12 years to assist in the redevelopment of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap shallow-water field in the Sureste basin in the country’s Bay of Campeche area.

Discovered by Pemex more than four decades ago, Ku-Maloob-Zaap is currently producing about 580,000 barrels per day of oil, which represents nearly a third of the company’s total output.