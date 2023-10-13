Anglo-French independent Perenco said on Friday it has started production from a shallow-water discovery offshore Gabon.

Perenco initiated output from its Hylia South West discovery at flows of 3000 barrels per day of oil by installing a 10-kilometre pipeline and a self-elevating platform to link the discovery to the Hylia platform facilities.

The news indicates investments in the hydrocarbon-rich nation will continue despite a recent coup d’etat in Gabon. A group of top military officers seized power in Gabon in late August, just minutes after the Central African state’s election body announced that President Ali Bongo won a third term in office.

Perenco had drilled the Hylia South West-1 (HYSM-01) exploration well in December on the Mono permit, in 40 metres of water and about 10 kilometres south of the Hylia field.

HYSM-01 encountered a 40-metre net oil-bearing column in the primary NTO reservoir target and an additional column, currently being tested, in the Madiela carbonate reservoir. The company used the jack-up drilling rig Banba to spud the prospect.

The Hylia South West discovery came a few months after the Wamba discovery, which is still producing 2000 bpd, said Adrien Broche, general manager of Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon.

Article continues below the advert

“More exploration wells are planned to be drilled offshore and onshore Gabon in the coming months, including at both Wamba and Igonguino,” he said.

Further testing will begin in the coming weeks to evaluate the full potential of discoveries in both the Madiela and NTO reservoirs, which are currently estimated to hold between 20 million and 100 million barrels of oil in place, Perenco said.

In parallel, Perenco has launched studies ahead of additional appraisal and development drilling within the next 18 months.

A company spokesperson told Upstream that Perenco is now producing 112,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Gabon – a record level.