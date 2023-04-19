Petrobras and Shell have joined forces to construct the largest compound for research and development of the Brazilian pre-salt province.

With a projected investment of 254 million reais ($50.8 million), the Production Development Laboratory (LDP) will be built in partnership with local technology institute Senai Cimatec inside its premises in the Camacari petrochemical hub in Bahia state.

The lab will enable safe operating conditions similar to the Brazilian pre-salt for testing integrated systems. The advantage is to assess the performance of new equipment before their application in the field.