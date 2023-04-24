Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has postponed the start-up of three floating production, storage and offloading vessels needed to extract more oil and gas from the country’s prolific pre-salt province.

Petrobras plans to deploy a total of 16 FPSOs spread across the Santos, Campos and Sergipe-Alagoas basins between 2023 and 2027.

In a brief statement, the company said it is pushing back first oil from the Almirante Tamandare and Maria Quiteria FPSOs from 2024 to 2025, and the P-82 FPSO from 2026 to 2027.