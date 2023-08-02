Ecuador state-owned oil company Petroecuador has launched a tender to contract services to help boost natural gas production at the country’s only offshore field.

Located about 60 kilometres offshore in the Gulf of Guayaquil, the Amistad field in Block 6 produced on average 21.5 million cubic feet per day of gas in the first half of 2023.

The figures represent less than half the output levels seen a decade ago.

In an effort to try to increase gas production at Amistad, Petroecuador started a pre-contractual process for the hiring of specific services integrated with financing.

The scope will include well drilling, completion and workover activities, plus construction and upgrading of production facilities.

The Amistad field produces via four fixed platforms, three producing wells and a 12-inch gas pipeline to shore that supplies the 130 megawatt Machala power plant.

Output from Amistad started in October 2002. Petroecuador is responsible for about 80% of Ecuador’s total hydrocarbons production.

The company has previously said that with proper investments, production from Amistad could reach 100 MMcfd, significantly reducing the country’s dependence on gas imports.

Ecuador’s gas imports totalled more than $1 billion in 2022.