Malaysia’s Ping Petroleum on Monday signed the late life asset (LLA) production sharing contract for the Abu Cluster offshore Peninsular Malaysia.'

Confirming the award, Malaysia’s national energy company and de facto regulator Petronas reminded that the Abu Cluster comprises three developed fields — Abu, Abu Kecil (Little Abu) and Abu SW Upthrown — with total remaining reserves of 5 million stock tank barrels.

The Abu Cluster was the sole LLA to be offered in the 2022 Malaysia Bid Round that was launched in late January last year.

Petronas at the time said the Abu Cluster “provides opportunity for the new operator to sweat the remaining oil in place using existing facilities”.

The-then newly introduced LLA PSC terms apply to this offshore asset.

“With this award, Petronas is looking forward for Ping Petroleum to maximise the recovery from the Abu field, which registered a peak production of 15,000 barrels per day back in 2008,” said was senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), Mohamed Firouz Asnan.

“Furthermore, with the implementation of enhanced commercial terms for LLA streamlined operational procedures, we are empowering the operator to apply their capabilities to monetise the Abu Kecil and Abu SW Upthrown fields.”

He added that the latent potential in the Abu oil and gas field plus the upside in the other two oilfields is expected to provide an equitable return to both host authority and investor, especially in funding the abandonment requirements of existing facilities.

MPM in recent years has moved to unlock the full potential of Malaysia's hydrocarbon resources — maximising value for its partners and the company — guided by the 'Right Asset, Right Player' strategy and supported by a progressive fiscal framework, commented Petronas.