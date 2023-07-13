Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has fired up gas production from a newly-built mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) at its Bayan redevelopment project offshore Sarawak.

Compatriot contractor T7 Global confirmed the development on Wednesday and said that gas production has commenced from the T7 Elise MOPU for the Bayan field.

“This significant event marks the official start of revenue contribution by T7 Elise MOPU, which will provide a fixed and recurring income base for T7 Global Group over the next 10 years,” it said.

The contractor noted that the T7 Elise MOPU is a newly built unit specifically designed for the second phase of the Bayan redevelopment gas project.

The MOPU is “strategically located in sub-block 4Q-21 of the Balingian Province, approximately 80 kilometres North-West of Bintulu Malaysia LNG (MLNG) and operating at a water depth of around 30 metres,” it noted.

The Malaysian contractor said that the advanced MOPU facility “boasts cutting-edge gas compression systems with the capacity to process and export up to 100 million cubic feet per day to the MLNG facility at Bintulu, Sarawak”.

Optimising operations

T7 Global chief executive Tan Kay Zhuin stated that the company “remains steadfast in its commitment to optimise MOPU operations, ensuring uninterrupted production uptime while prioritizing environmental protection”.

“The commencement of the production phase at the Bayan field will ensure a stable supply to the gas market,” he said.

Upstream reported last year that Petronas Carigali is edging nearer to production start-up at the next phase of its Bayan redevelopment project offshore Sarawak.

T7 subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services will also provide the operation and maintenance services to the MOPU for the Bayan project.

China’s Richtech International Engineering built the topsides for the MOPU while compatriot Qingdao Haixi Heavy-Duty Machinery Company built the hull under subcontracts from T7.

The Bayan project is located about 30 kilometres south of the West Acis field on the Balingian production sharing contract.

It comprises the MOPU, which will be bridge-linked to the existing BYR-A riser platform, and a 12.7-kilometre pipeline between the existing BYDP-C and BYR-A facilities.

Four new wells will be drilled from the BYDP-C platform as part of the new project, and modifications and upgrading will be carried out on the existing brownfield infrastructure.