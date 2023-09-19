Malaysia’s energy giant Petronas has started the delivery of gas from the Bintulu Additional Gas Facility (BAGSF-2) to a new Sarawak methanol plant in Bintulu, supporting the further growth of the petrochemical industry in this East Malaysian state.

The initial supply of gas from Petronas Carigali’s BAGSF-2 via a newly built pipeline provides the fuel for the commissioning of Sarawak Petchem’s world-scale methanol plant.

With a design capacity of 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, the BAGSF-2 facility both meets the demand of the new methanol plant (160 MMcfd) plus a further 70 MMcfd for Sarawak Energy’s existing power plant in Bintulu. The remaining capacity is allocated for other projects earmarked in Bintulu, under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

Senior vice president of Petronas’ Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan, said: “This additional supply of gas will power the further growth of Sarawak’s downstream sector, especially in the Bintulu area. Petronas is honoured to be a part of this pursuit to add value to hydrocarbon resources found off the coast of Sarawak.”

He added that this project is a testament of Petronas’ commitment to support Sarawak’s aspiration for greater downstream development. This is grounded in our ‘Amanah’to responsibly develop the hydrocarbon resources in Malaysia for the benefit of her people.

Petronas in 2016 signed an agreement with the state government to supply a total of 450 MMcfd of natural gas to Sarawak for power generation and state-owned petrochemical industries, which led to the construction of BAGSF-2.

Five years later, Petronas signed another Memorandum of Understanding to increase gas supply to 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to Sarawak.