Authorities in Poland have fully kicked out Russian gas giant Gazprom from a key transit natural gas pipeline, the Yamal Pipeline.

It comes as the country’s largest oil and gas producer Orlen has been assigned to take over the Gazprom’s interest in Europol Gaz.

Europol Gaz is the owner of the Polish 680-kilometre segment of the Yamal Pipeline that start in Russia and crosses Belarus and Poland before connecting to the gas transmission network in Germany.

Gazprom had the 48% interest in Europol Gaz, with the stake of similar size in hands of Polish PGNiG which is now a part of the Orlen group.

However, soon after the Russian invasion into Ukraine in February last year, authorities in Poland sanctioned Gazprom and suspended its shareholder rights in Europol Gaz, imposing temporary administration on its equity holdings.

The Yamal Pipeline can carry about 33 billion cubic metres of Russian gas.

However, the system had stopped pumping Russian volumes in May 2022 after the Kremlin decided to sanction the project in response to Poland’s action against Gazprom and its holdings in the country.

Since then, Poland has been using the Yamal Pipeline in the reverse mode, importing gas from the German market and then marketing it domestically, and periodically exporting the excess of gas to Germany.

According to the Entsog Transparency Platform, the Yamal Pipeline operation on the border between Germany and Poland has been erratic in October, with the inflows to Poland of about 3.5 million cubic metres of gas per day falling to zero at certain days of this month.

Though the gas pipeline is owned by Europol Gaz, Yamal Pipeline is managed by Polish state transmission operator Gaz-System.

The takeover of the Gazprom shareholding in Europol Gaz will be of “fundamental importance for the public interest and security of our country, not only in terms of energy”, Orlen said in a statement.

For decades, Poland was dependent on natural gas supplies from Russia and Gazprom that had used gas supplies as a tool of political pressure on Poland and other countries in the region, it added. “This has changed”, President of the Orlen Management Board Daniel Obajtek said.

Orlen has added that its full control over Yamal Pipeline was rubberstamped by the Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection UOKiK which supervising monopoly concentration issues in the country.

Novatek termination

Earlier in October, UOKiK approved the sale of another country’s subsidiary of Russian company, independent gas producer Novatek which was also under the temporary administration since the last year.

Poland-registered Novatek Green Energy has been taken by Geleo, a company that was established in Krakow by the management and employees of the Novatek’s subsidiary in the country and headed by former Novatek Green Energy top executive Anna Matuszewska.

Novatek Green Energy was a major outlet for Novatek to expand the delivery and marketing of liquefied natural gas and liquid petroleum gases in Europe, with estimated annual revenues of about 1 billion Polish zloty ($226 million) in 2020 and 2021.