Karoon Energy has started production from the Patola field in the Santos basin offshore Brazil, with the Australia-based company reporting higher than expected flow rates.

Karoon drilled a couple of wells in the Patola accumulation, a separate reservoir within Block BM-S-40 that already harbours the Bauna shallow-water field.

According to Karoon, the PAT-2 well came on stream on 15 March at a rate of between 12,000 and 14,000 barrels per day of oil.

PAT-2 was linked to the Cidade de Itajai floating production, storage and offloading vessel, operating in the Bauna field, via subsea flowlines and umbilicals.