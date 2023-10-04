Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP is considering extending its production sharing contracts in neighbouring Myanmar, the first of which is due to expire 2028, according to executive Montri Rawanchaikul.

"We are not looking for expansion, we're just looking for securing the gas needed for Thailand and Myanmar," Montri told Reuters on the sidelines of ADIPEC.

PTTEP’s producing Zawtika and Yadana gas fields in Myanmar combined account for about 50% of Myanmar’s demand and some 20% of Thailand’s, particularly in the west of the kingdom. However, some human rights groups dispute this energy security need, and are still calling for international players to exit Myanmar where the military seized power in a February 2021 coup.

Many overseas companies have pulled out of the upstream sector of late with the notable exceptions of Posco, Interra Resources and PTTEP.

The Thai company is working towards boosting production at its domestic assets, including the mature Erawan field that it has taken over from US supermajor Chevron, and also in Malaysia where it has enjoyed exploration success in recent years.

"We have put a lot of exploration effort in Malaysia as well because we believe that we still have gas in Malaysia, and Malaysia can actually turn the gas into LNG to export," added Montri.

Thailand today relies on imported liquefied natural gas to meet some 40% of its demand.