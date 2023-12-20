Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the seizure of stakes held by Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Austria’s OMV in three gas and condensate producing ventures in West Siberia after blocking the companies’ efforts to sell them last year.

Two decrees were published on the Russian government website on Tuesday ordering authorities to cancel the incorporation of Achimgaz, Achim Development and Severneftegazprom and their affiliated subsidiaries that handle the delivery and sales of produced hydrocarbons.

According to the decrees, assets of these companies have to be moved to similarly named newly established limited liability companies.

State-controlled gas giant Gazprom will then be given stakes of a similar size in these new operators that it had in the now disbanded ones.

Wintershall Dea’s 50% interest in Achimgaz and its 25% stake in Achim Development are set to land in the hands of limited company Gazovye Tekhnologii, according to one of the decrees, within one month.

Meanwhile according to the second decree, Wintershall Dea’s 35% interest and OMV’s 25% stake in Severneftegazprom will be passed to Russian leading insurance player Sogaz.

Wintershall Dea said in a statement to Upstream: “We got the information from the news [reports] and are currently analysing the situation in detail. Please understand that we cannot comment further at this time.”

OMV said it “is currently examining the facts and may take further steps to preserve its rights”.

Wintershall Dea and OMV have repeatedly complained about their inability to sell their stakes in the Gazprom gas ventures and also to repatriate billions of dollars of accumulated revenues that Putin had ordered to be erased from the ventures’ balance sheets.

Both companies announced their withdrawal from Russia last year to comply with international sanctions, introduced in response to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The three Russian gas ventures accounted for about half of Wintershall Dea’s hydrocarbon output, producing about 303,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, according to a company report.

For OMV, the Russian shareholding provided just less than one-third of the group’s total hydrocarbon production of 486,000 boepd in 2021.

Buyer details

Corporate disclosures in the Russian media suggest that Sogaz’s two core shareholders are Gazprom with the 40% interest and Akvila with the 32% shareholding, with Akvila being under the control of Russian billionaire Yuri Kovalchuk and his spouse.

According to the US Forbes Magazine, Kovalchuk is now the largest shareholder of Bank Rossiya, one of the leading Russian financial institutions headquartered in St Petersburg, Putin’s home city.

Forbes says that Kovalchuk is “friends with Putin; they met when Putin was deputy mayor of St Petersburg during the 1990s. They both had country houses in the Ozero dacha co-operative [near St Petersburg], and when Putin became president, many of the co-operative’s members’ careers improved”.

Putin’s decree provides no further details on Gazovye Tekhnologii. Russian corporate records have listings of more than 20 companies under this name that are registered in various regions of the country.

However, according to the Spark database maintained by Moscow news agency Interfax, Bank Rossiya is a founder and shareholder in just one Gazovye Tekhnologii firm. This company was incorporated in August at the same address in St Petersburg where the financial institution is registered itself.

Bank Rossiya had not replied to an Upstream’s request for comment by the publishing time.

According to the decrees, Sogaz and Gazovye Tekhnologii will pay for their stakes in these gas ventures after the authorities complete their evaluation of the interests.

Proceeds from these transactions will be taxed and remaining funds will be deposited to special escrow accounts at Russian banks where Wintershall Dea and OMV may collect them, the decree said.

Last year, OMV adjusted the value of its Russian business by a total of €2.46 billion ($1.53 billion). This value adjustment includes the 25% stake in the South Russkoye field that is developed by Severneftegazprom, as well as the receivables from Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the company said.