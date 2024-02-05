State-owned QatarEnergy has signed a long-term condensate supply agreement with Mitsui & Co. Energy Trading Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

The 10-year supply agreement stipulates the supply of up to 11 million barrels per annum of condensates commencing in April 2024. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The terms of the supply agreement provide options to increase the volumes, as additional condensate is expected to be exported once the North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects come on stream.