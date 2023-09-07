Spanish oil major Repsol has reached a deal growing Canadian player Peyto to sell its gas producing assets in the Alberta province for the cash payment of US$468 million, thus continuing to reduce its global presence under its optimisation and transformation plan.

The agreement encompasses all the mineral rights, related facilities and infrastructure in Repsol’s Canadian upstream oil and gas business.

This includes the assets in the Greater Edson area — Edson Heritage, Bigstone and Wild River — with a net production of 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which most is gas.

Repsol reported hydrocarbon output of 596,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of this year, with the sale thus slicing about 4% of the company’s total production.

However, for Peyto, it is a major boost for its upstream ambitions as the company’s total production before the acquisition was reported at about 100,000 boepd.

Peyto said that the acquired assets boast about 306 million boe of proven and probable hydrocarbon reserves and may realise a four-fold growth to 100,000 boepd.

The Canadian player said that the assets also include five operated gas processing plants that are only 35% utilised today, and some 2200 kilometres of pipeline infrastructure including Central Foothills gas gathering system.

Peyto added that Repsol’s assets will support its ambitions to grow production to 123,000 boepd next year and to over 160,000 boepd by the end of 2026 at estimated annual capital expenditure of between US$450 million and US$500 million.

Repsol said that it is high-grading its upstream portfolio through rotation of assets to concentrate and consolidate production in key areas — preferentially OECD countries — with a special focus on the US where the Spanish major has built a material position that benefits from synergies that generate greater competitive advantages.

The streamlining of the company’s portfolio has been achieved through a series of divestments in non-core countries, reducing Repsol’s exploration and production presence to 14 countries from 25 following the sale of assets in Vietnam, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Greece, Morocco, Iraq, Bulgaria, Ecuador, and Russia.

Repsol has been focusing new development in key areas such as the US and Brazil, as well as carrying out targeted acquisitions in US shale and offshore plays, it said.

However, Repsol will retain commercial and logistic operations in Canada through its St John LNG facility and trading business, it added.

The Alberta asset deal is expected to close in mid-October, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, Repsol said.