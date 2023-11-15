Romania’s largest gas producer, Romgaz, has reported an almost 5% decline in its natural gas production compared with the same period of 2022, citing issues with the development of legacy assets and changes in domestic gas consumption dynamics.

However, as gas production by independents in Romania fell at an even faster rate, Romgaz said its estimated market share in the country actually rose by 4% to about 55% of total consumption.

Romgaz’ production dropped to 3.5 billion cubic metres of gas between January and September despite a generally better operating environment, as the company has been freed from paying additional taxes imposed on it last year in reaction to the sharp rise in European gas prices.

With energy prices significantly down, Romgaz said that its gross revenues fell by 37% to 6.8 billion leu ($1.5 billion) in the nine months of this year against the previous year.

Net profit in the period was down just 3% to 2.2 billion leu.

Total expenses fell as Romgaz’ payments of governmental windfall tax on revenues from natural gas were reduced by 4 billion leu and royalty expenses by 1.1 billion leu this year compared with 2022.

In a quarter-to-quarter comparison, Romgaz revenues declined by 42% to 2 billion leu in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period of 2022, with the net profit falling by 6% to 483 million leu.

Neptun Deep progress

During the reporting period, Romgaz said that it finalised a long-term transportation contract for natural gas that will be produced at the country’s largest offshore field, Neptun Deep.

Romgaz has a 49% stake in the development, with Romania’s OMV Petrom holding the remaining 51% operating interest.

The company said the agreement with Romania’s gas transmission operator Transgaz covers the period from September 2026 to September 2042.

The Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea has an area of 7500 square kilometres and is located about 160 kilometres offshore Romania in water depths up to 1000 metres.

Following approval of the Neptun Deep development plan in the third quarter, the operator awarded a major construction contract to build a subsea pipeline to transport produced gas to shore.

Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks, a subcontractor of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Europe, said this week that it will manufacture and supply about 160 kilometres of steel pipes for the Neptun Deep project. Corinth said the contract is valued between €100 million and €150 million ($109 million and $163 million).

The 30-inch pipeline will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks’ facilities and will include external anticorrosion coating and internal flow efficiency lining, applied at the same location as pipe manufacturing, at Thisvi in Greece, the company said.

Once operational, Neptun Deep is widely expected to turn Romania into regional gas supplier to its neighbours and Southern Europe.