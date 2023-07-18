Russian authorities have agreed unprecedented rises in the regulated price of gas for domestic customers to boost state-controlled giant Gazprom’s finances.

The country’s federal anti-monopoly agency, FAS, has approved an 8% increase from 1 July, with another 8% jump from 1 July 2025.

The price hikes only apply to Gazprom — considered by the authorities as a monopoly gas supplier — not to independent gas producers, led by Novatek, that are not obligated to market their output at the government-fixed price.

Between 2014 and 2021, the Kremlin agreed to annual rises of between 2% and 7%, mostly in line with the official inflation figures.

FAS said Gazprom is expected to use the additional revenues to build new pipelines to reach more consumers, and also to fund general maintenance and investment requirements.

Russian consumers faced an 8.5% hike in the regulated tariff at the end of 2022 after turmoil for Gazprom when natural gas exports to Europe fell by 75% over the year.

The gas giant posted a net loss of 1.3 trillion roubles ($17.3 billion) for the second half of 2022, while cash and equivalents in its hands declined to 1.1 trillion roubles by end of December last year against 2 trillion roubles on 1 January 2022.

Mikhail Krutikhin, a partner in Moscow-based consultancy RusEnergy, said the widening of Gazprom’s net loss this year comes as the company needs to raise billions of dollars in new financing to bankroll its gas export pipeline to China, known as Sila Sibiri 2.

The pipeline with the annual throughput capacity of 50 Bcm of gas per year will run south from Gazprom’s major assets in West Siberia and across Mongolia before reaching China. It is due to become operational before 2030.

Gazprom also has to invest in pipeline flow reversal upgrades in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to fulfil its plans to send Russian gas to these rapidly growing economies.

There are suggestions in Moscow that Gazprom is also considering sending gas via Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to reach Pakistan and India, as the Kremlin presses for greater Russian economic influence in this region.

Gazprom has not disclosed any financial results for this year, even unconsolidated Russian accounting reports it has to provide to the public because it technically remains a publicly traded company with some of its shares in free float.

The company has continued to send gas to Europe via Ukraine at about 41 million cubic metres per day, and at rates varying between 36 MMcmd and 43 MMcmd via the TurkStream pipeline across the Black Sea which supplies southern Europe via Turkey and Greece.

Analysts note that Gazprom also faces price pressures on its remaining European gas sales, with spot contracts for August deliveries on the European TTF gas hub in the Netherlands trading this week at just €25 ($28) per megawatt hour, or about one tenth of the the rate less than a year ago.

Moreover, transit supplies via Ukraine are under threat as Moscow prepares to retaliate against Ukraine’s efforts to enforce an earlier, $5 billion arbitration award against Russia to compensate for the loss of oil and gas producing assets in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

According to Gazprom, about half of its total annual natural gas sales of about 500 Bcm were exports to Europe before 2021, after which it began dwindling.

However, in long-term Gazprom’s European sales revenues were about two to two and a half times higher than its income from domestic gas supplies, because of a huge price disparity between the two markets.