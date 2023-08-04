Russia has lifted a ban on shipping in its main Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after attacks by sea drones early on Friday

The ban, intrroduced early on Friday morning immediately after the attacks at the port in Tsemesskaya Bay, was also extended to tanker loading offshore buoys located at the open sea coast, according to the buoys’ operater Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

The Caspian pipeline is a main export route to international markets for Kazakhstan’s three giant Western-operated developments — Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak — and is responsible for about 1% of global oil supplies. Any interruptions in its operations are closely assessed by international energy markets.

On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said two military vessels stationed outside the port destroyed two sea drones of Ukrainian origin on their approach to Tsemesskaya Bay.

In local social networks, residents reported hearing blasts in the sea area between the Myskhako Cape and the settlement of Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka around 4am on Friday, with videos posted later showing one of drones on fire and then exploding.

However, a spokesperson for the military administration in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, Sergey Bratchuk, said in his social media channel that another drone was able to reach and hit a Russian military vessel, identified as the Olenegorsky Gornyak.

Several videos shot from different locations in the Tsemesskaya Bay and posted in Russia social media, showed a naval vessel tilted to its left side being slowly towed to the port by four tug boats at around mid-day, however, their authenticity could not be verified independently.

Caspian Pipeline said the ban did not prevent it loading two oil tankers moored to offshore buoys No 2 and No 3.

The tankers were named on marine traffic websites as the Zeus and Delta Star, sailing under the flags of Sweden and Greece.

The Zeus left the area minutes after the ban was lifted, while the Delta Star’s movements are unclear as it may have turned off its position-reporting AIS transponder.

Caspian Pipeline said one of tankers — without identifying its name — had left buoy No 3, and the operator is preparing to accept the next tanker to continue oil loading operations. Oil loading was continuing at buoy No 2, according to the operator.

As well hosting Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s export terminal, Novorossiysk lies at the end of an oil trunkline operated by Russia’s state-owned Transneft and is a key export port for Russian oil producers.

Some Kazakh oil also reaches the port after being loaded into the Atyrau–Samara connector between Kazakhstan and Russia and then being transported via Transneft’s network.

According to marine traffic websites, two tankers sailing under the Liberia flag were also moored at oil loading berths in Novorossiysk during the attack.

Russian and Kazakh oil producers shipped more than 21 million barrels of oil via Novorossiysk in June, giving it a 27% share in total Russian oil shipments via ports in the Black Sea, Baltic Sea and Barents Sea, according to estimates provided by Moscow-based consultancy InfoTEK.

In July, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry retaliated to Russian threats against civilian vessels travelling to Ukrainian seaports by warning that all ships sailing to Russian-controlled Black Sea ports could also be targeted by attacks.

The statement said that such vessels “may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the corresponding risks”.

About one hour before the Novorossiysk attack, an air drone reportedly hit an oil and products depot in the Black Sea port of Feodosia, in the Crimea Peninsula.

Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and turned it into a major support and supply base for its military invasion of Ukraine.

North Sea’s Brent crude oil futures have barely moved on the ICE Exchange in London this morning despite the attack, with the front month October contract changing hands at about $85.50 per barrel at the publishing time.