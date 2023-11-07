Russian authorities continue to disregard their public promise of a voluntary 300,000 barrel per day cut in oil exports, according to Norway’s Rystad Energy, which joins a growing chorus of independent assessments saying the country has exceeded its official export target.

Rystad senior vice president Jorge Leon said in a research note that Russian crude exports in October significantly exceeded the country’s official target based on the company's initial estimates of seaborne volumes departing Russian ports.

Marine shipments of Russian oil to international markets in October totalled 3.54 million bpd and exceeded the announced maximum target by around 300,000 bpd, according to the note.

The figure excluded oil shipped by Kazakhstan across Russia via the Caspian Pipeline to a marine terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, and through the legacy Atyrau-Samara connector to the Russian trunkline network.

Considering the seasonal increase in pipeline exports via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline and the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline to China in October, Rystad preliminarily estimated that total Russian oil exports would exceed the target level by about 400,000 bpd and end at 5.17 million bpd.

This is the highest level of total exports in the last six months, Rystad noted.

Article continues below the advert

"It is our understanding that, in communication with members of the Opec+ agreement, Russia has argued that the increase in oil exports in October was a result of the temporary ban on exports of oil products that Moscow approved to arrest growing domestic oil products prices," the note said.

Russian producers exported all available barrels, freed up due to low refinery runs in October after the accumulation of oil stocks during the three previous months.

However, the ongoing recovery in Russian refinery runs after lifting the ban on oil products exports will lead to a decrease in Russian crude exports to the target level for the rest of the year, Rystad said.

If Russian exports fall steadily to the target level in coming weeks, it is likely that the breach of commitments in October will not lead to disputes between Russia and Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia, Leon suggested.

Weekly Russian seaborne exports of refined products recovered last week to 2.6 million bpd, exceeding for the first time the levels observed in early September, reflecting a jump in refinery runs after the end of seasonal maintenance and the cancellation of the ban on diesel and gasoline exports, Rystad said.

This past weekend, Russian government reiterated its promise to continue with the voluntary export cut of 300,000 bpd of oil and products until the end of this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement that in December, the country will look at the state of international energy markets and decide whether the export cut will be increased next year or if the country will drop it and order producers to increase oil output.

The government has seen steady increases in the flow of revenues from producers as two core Russian oil blends, Urals and ESPO, continued to trade well south of the price cap of $60 per barrel.

The cap was introduced in December 2022 by the Group of Seven countries in a bid to limit revenues that Russia could use to finance its invasion in Ukraine.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the Urals price averaged $81.52 per barrel in October this year against $70.62 per barrel in October 2022.

Budget revenues from the oil and gas industry rose to over 1.6 trillion rubles ($16.5 billion) last month, more than doubling from September this year, the ministry said.